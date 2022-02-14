Capcom has launched a website to tease an announcement this weekend.

The gaming giant will share some major news but has given no indication of what it's relating to.

However, it just so happens that Capcom’s 'Street Fighter Pro Tour Season Final' is due to wrap at the same time, which has people guessing a new 'Street Fighter' game could be revealed.

The developers had previously hinted at “future development” of the popular franchise.

It was previously revealed that 'Street Fighter 6' would be handed to a new team as Yoshinori Ono left Capcom in 2020.

The Japanese video game producer and former sound producer and composer announced he would "resign" from his position as "the brand manager for Capcom's various titles including 'Street Fighter.'"

Ono can't wait for the "new 'Street Fighter' brand" to see "how it's going to be expanded".

He had been at Capcom for almost three decades.

During his time, Ono worked on other iconic titles such as 'Devil May Cry' and' Onimusha'.

In a statement, Ono said: "I've been with the 'Street Fighter' brand for a long time, experiencing good times, bad times, and even non-existent times.

"My heart is filled with appreciation to those players who've been giving warm and kind support on the brand especially little over the past decade or so as all the activities on the 'Street Fighter' brand regained sunshine and grew its liveliness.

"And now, after serving almost 30 years at Capcom, I am leaving the company in this summer. This means that I will resign my position as the brand manager for Capcom's various titles including 'Street Fighter'."

He added of the franchise's future: "Capcom staff in the new generation will continue taking care of the 'Street Fighter' brand and leading the World Warriors.

"And, I do believe that they will continue making 'Street Fighter' extraordinary. I will look forward to seeing the new 'Street Fighter' brand and how it's going to be expanded, as just one of the regular gamers next time around."