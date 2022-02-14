'Fortnite' is adding new skins for Tom Holland's Nathan Drake and Claudia Black's Chloe Frazer in the 'Uncharted' crossover.

Epic Games recently hinted at the new content with a treasure hunt on its website following the leak of an "Uncharted treasure map".

Fans had to work out a 14-character password using cryptic clues to unlock the trailer for the collaboration, which launches on February 17.

Drake's outfits include his standard look from the 'Uncharted' film, which hits cinemas this week, and another inspired by 'UNCHARTED 4: A Thief's End'.

As for Frazer, players can expect the No Jacket and 'UNCHARTED: The Lost Legacy' styles.

Also expected is the Second Hand Saber Pickaxe, Parashurama Axe Pickaxe and an Update Journal Emote.

Meanwhile, 'Days Gone' director Jeff Ross recently revealed he wanted to make an 'Uncharted' prequel focused on a young Sully.

Ross - who was working for developer Bend Studio at the time - has opened up on a proposed game the team pitched after the 'Days Gone' sequel was cancelled.

Speaking on 'Sacred Symbols+', he said: "Victor Sullivan at the age of 25 in a very stylised world where… it would be around 1976 I think is where we figured out his age might be.

"He busted out of the Navy for reasons, and I thought seeing him young and trying to figure out his way in this world going from trying to be a soldier or you know a military man to now I’m just out on the streets and I’m gonna become a hustler."

He admitted this version of Sullivan - who is played by Mark Wahlberg opposite Tom Holland as Nathan Drake in the big-screen adaptation of the video game franchise - would take inspiration from Sir Sean Connery's James Bond.

He also pointed to movies like 'Joker' and 'Once Upon A Time In Hollywood' as the ideal setting for the 1970s world he invisaged.

He added: "A young sexy Victor Sullivan, to me, would have been like Sean Connery... That’s what I wanted to do without leaning into the cheesy parts of the '70s."

However, Ross noted the team's proposed game wouldn't have left players with many "opportunities for shootouts", and they struggled to nail down the concept as they didn't want to develop "the first 'Uncharted' game where the player didn't shoot anybody".