Snoop Dogg and Kelly Clarkson are teaming up for a new TV talent show.

The 'Drop It Like It's Hot' hitmaker and the 'Kelly Clarkson Show Host' are to take the helm of 'American Song Contest', NBC's take on the long-running 'Eurovision Song Contest' which will feature new music performances representing all 50 states, five US territories and the American capital.

A solo artist, duo or band will represent each location and perform an original track in three rounds in a bid to win the vote for the best hit song. The 56 competitors will be named at a later date.

Both Snoop and Kelly are delighted to be involved with the show.

The 50-year-old rapper said: "I am honoured to host ‘American Song Contest’ alongside my lil sis Kelly Clarkson, aka Miss Texas."

Kelly, 39, added: “I have been a fan and love the concept of Eurovision and am thrilled to bring the musical phenomenon to America. I’m so excited to work with Snoop and can’t wait to see every state and territory represented by artists singing their own songs.”

The show will start on 21 March and run for eight weeks on Monday nights, culminating in a Grand Final on 9 May, just days before the Eurovision Song Contest takes place in Turin, Italy.

Kelly and Snoop previously appeared together on Season 20 of 'The Voice', with the 'Breakaway' hitmaker serving as a coach and the Death Row Records owner on board as a mega mentor.

The pair will executive produce the new show alongside Audrey Morrissey, Anders Lenhoff, Christer Björkman, Peter Settman, Ola Melzig, Gregory Lipstone, Amanda Zucker and Kyra Thompson and Propagate’s Ben Silverman and Howard T. Owens.

Propagate are producing the show in association with Universal Television Alternative Studio.