'Final Fantasy 14' is to get more Deep Dungeons.

The director of the fantasy role-playing video games, Naoki Yoshida, confirmed the news at a Final Fantasy 14 fan event in Korea at the weekend.

He announced that there will be additional Deep Dungeons with the 6.0 patch update.

Deep Dungeons are made up of multiple levels playable alone or with others.

The popular title went back on digital sale last month.

Initially released in December 2021, the game was quickly pulled from digital download platforms because the servers became "over-capacitated", but Yoshida detailed in a "roadmap" statement that data centre expansion allowed for the game to resume sales.

It read: "Since officially launching on December 7 last year, 'Endwalker' has experienced extremely high levels of congestion, causing our players a great deal of frustration. The task of rebalancing jobs also remains, and we will continue working on this and other adjustments. While certain Worlds continue to experience congestion during peak times, our plan to fundamentally address the problem is beginning to take shape, and I’d like to share the roadmap with you."

The producer - who has worked on the last nine titles available in the 'Final Fantasy' series - asked for gamers' "understanding" as the company may have to "consider suspending" digital sales once again.

He added: "Digital sales will resume on January 25 at 5:00 pm (JST). However, in the event servers continue to experience extreme levels of congestion, we may consider suspending digital sales again. We are aware that certain Worlds are experiencing high server traffic at peak times, and while some may consider this decision to resume sales to be premature, we ask for your understanding in this matter.”