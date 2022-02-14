Charlie Cox found it "surreal" to be offered a chance to feature in 'Spider-Man: No Way Home'.

The 39-year-old star made a cameo appearance as Matt Murdock/Daredevil in the hit superhero movie and was shocked that Marvel boss Kevin Feige approached him to star in the flick - especially after the 2018 cancellation of the Netflix series 'Daredevil'.

Charlie told The Hollywood Reporter: "It was a pretty surreal moment, I'm not going to lie. Bear in mind that it's been a few years. I was pretty convinced it was over."

The 'Boardwalk Empire' actor added: "Kevin said, 'We've got some ideas, but I wanted to make sure that you, in principle, are interested.' And I was like, 'I'm very interested.'

"And then I didn't hear from anyone for two months. And I got to the point where I wondered if I dreamt it."

Charlie was smuggled onto the set to film a scene with Tom Holland and Marisa Tomei and says he found it easy to settle into playing the character again.

He explained: "I felt pretty comfortable being able to fit into a scene. I played the character almost every day for four years.

"I feel like his essence is deep within me now. I don't worry too much about it, but I was still pretty nervous on the day, which I haven't been for a while."

Charlie added that he didn't enjoy having to keep his cameo role in the project under wraps.

He said: "I hate lying.

"But I really didn't want to ruin it for anyone. My feeling is, if someone asks you, and you say, 'I don't know... We'll have to wait and see.' That gives it away! It's obvious! No one is going to say that if you're not in it. I am relieved it's over."