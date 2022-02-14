Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall has tested positive for COVID-19.

The 74-year-old royal has been diagnosed with the virus, just days after her husband Prince Charles tested positive for COVID for a second time.

A Clarence House spokesman said: "Her Royal Highness the Duchess of Cornwall has tested positive for COVID-19 and is self-isolating. We continue to follow government guidelines."

Charles, 73, tested positive for COVID on Thursday (10.02.22) and Camilla subsequently said she was "luckily" negative, after performing a number of engagements on that same day.

Speaking about her COVID testing regime, the Duchess recently said: "I've taken it so many times."

Charles was forced into self-isolation last week and Clarence House expressed regret that his diagnosis meant he would be unable to attend an engagement in Winchester.

The statement explained: "The Prince of Wales has tested positive for COVID-19 and is now self-isolating.

"HRH is deeply disappointed not to be able to attend today's events in Winchester and will look to reschedule his visit as soon as possible."

Charles - who is next in line to the British throne - previously contracted the illness in March 2020. He only suffered from mild symptoms, but he and his wife both had to isolate at Balmoral, in accordance with UK government guidelines at the time.

Meanwhile, the royal couple urged Brits to get their COVID-19 vaccination last year.

Their message of encouragement marked the anniversary of the first jab in Britain.

A statement from Charles and Camilla read: "We can only urge you to look at the evidence in our intensive care wards.

"People who are unvaccinated are at least 10 times more likely to be hospitalised or die than those who have had two vaccine doses."