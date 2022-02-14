Kris Jenner is launching her own production company.

The 66-year-old momager has submitted paperwork to trademark the name Kardashian-Jenner productions, and in the documents, which were obtained by TMZ, she stated she would be president of the firm, whose output would be entertainment and pop culture-related.

The company would oversee the entire Kardashian-Jenner empire, including the family's output on YouTube and social media.

The news comes after it was recently confirmed the family's new reality show, 'The Kardashians', will debut on Hulu on 14 April.

Kris' daughter, Kim Kardashian, previously teased the show will show a "different side" to the family's lives than what was showcased on 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians', which ran on E! for 14 years until last summer.

She said: “I think it will be a different side.

“But I wouldn’t say that our silly sides are not going to come out.”

The family signed a multi-year content deal with Hulu.

And it was recently claimed Scott Disick, the former partner of Kris' eldest daughter, Kourtney Kardashian, was offered "an outrageous amount of money" to join the show.

Scott - who has Mason, 11, Penelope, nine, and Reign, six, with Kourtney - insisted he'll only join the new show if he "got paid a lot".

And after being offered what he asked for, Scott - who split from model Amelia Gray Hamlin earlier this year - has been happy to commit to the project.

Fans can also expect to see Kourtney and her fiance Travis Barker's engagement on the show.

A source previously explained: "Since this is Kourtney's first engagement, it's of course a big deal. Most of her family was there to celebrate. Two of Travis' kids were there too. They enjoyed a private, family dinner at the hotel."