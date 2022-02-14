Alexandra Burke is expecting her first child with Darren Randolph.

The 33-year-old pop star announced her pregnancy in a cute video posted on Instagram, which features selfies of Alexandra and her soccer star boyfriend.

At the end of the video clip, the loved-up duo embrace each other and Alexandra shows off her growing baby bump.

The former 'X Factor' star captioned the post: "Due June 2022. (sic)"

Alexandra and Darren, 34 - who plays for West Ham United - were subsequently inundated with congratulatory messages from some of their celebrity friends.

Singer Dionne Bromfield wrote: "Ahhh!! Congratulations to you both. (sic)"

JLS star Oritse Williams - who also found fame on 'The X Factor' - simply said: "Congrattssss. (sic)"

Daisy Lowe was thrilled by the news, too, admitting she felt "excited" for the celebrity couple.

She wrote in reply: "Oh my goodness!!! Congratulations!!! So excited for you. (sic)"

Alexandra - who won 'The X Factor' back in 2008 - and Darren were first linked in May 2021, after the pop star shared a selfie of them as they headed to the Japanese restaurant Roka.

A source previously revealed that the couple were taking things "incredibly slowly" to begin with, and that COVID restrictions had proven to be a challenge.

The insider explained at the time: "It’s early days and Alexandra has deliberately taken things incredibly slowly.

"They’ve had a series of dates but not been able to meet up as much as they would have wanted due to her hectic work schedule and the COVID restrictions.

"Alexandra was extremely reluctant to date another footballer but Darren is the sweetest, most down-to-earth guy - and incredibly charming. He wore her down."