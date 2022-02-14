Frances Bean Cobain is dating the son of skateboarding legend Tony Hawk.

The 29-year-old social media influencer - who is the daughter of former Nirvana frontman Kurt Cobain and Courtney Love - has confirmed she's dating Riley Hawk - the 29-year-old son of the sports star - via a new social media post.

Frances wrote on Instagram: “I took a year long break from posting on Instagram which was exceptionally good for my mental, emotional and spiritual health."

Frances subsequently explained that 2021 brought her "more into the present moment than [she's] ever been" and admitted to being "deeply grateful" for the transformation.

She also shared a slideshow of highlights of her time away from social media, including a snap of her joining Riley, as well as his 53-year-old dad Tony and his wife Catherine Goodman, on a boat.

The model wished all of her followers “a lot of warmth and profound discovery of self".

Frances added: "Here’s to hoping everyone’s 2022 is filled with authentic connections, a lot of warmth and profound discovery of self. Happy New Year."

Riley has acknowledged their burgeoning romance, too.

He wrote on social media: "Happy new year my love! (sic)"

Meanwhile, Frances - who is the only child of the late music icon and Courtney - previously insisted that she has no time for the 90s.

The model explained that even though her dad's fame peaked during the decade, she doesn't consider it to be especially "relevant" to her.

She said: "I don’t f****** care what they did in the ’90s; I wasn’t around and it’s not relevant to me, Yes the ’90s were influential, for sure, but it’s just not my cup of tea.

"When it’s shoved down your throat every day for 24 years, you just stop caring."