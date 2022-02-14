Katie Price has avoided court by agreeing a last-minute deal to pay-off some of her debts.

The 43-year-old star had been due to appear in the High Court on Monday (14.02.22) in her bankruptcy case - but she has now paid off a small amount of money and agreed a new payment plan.

A source told The Sun newspaper: "It was all very last minute but she wanted to avoid court. Katie does want to pay back the money but it's been slow progress."

Katie was declared bankrupt in 2019 and owes more than £3.2 million to the likes of HMRC, her mortgage company and small businesses.

The former glamour model was previously hit with a repossession order on her West Sussex mansion after failing to pay a £500,000 debt.

However, an email sent to Katie's creditors said: "The hearing has been adjourned to the next open date after eight weeks by consent and vacated from the Court's list today."

The email added that she had made "payments into the estate, made several new significant concessions, agreed increased co-operation and consented to continued suspense of discharge".

The case will now be reviewed in eight weeks, when the court will hear if Katie has managed to keep up with her repayments.

The reality star previously described bankruptcy as the "best thing that's ever happened to her".

Katie said: "I've been sucked dry in the past. I was mentally abused and broken by everyone. It’s not like I have skeletons in my closet but everyone tried to get everything they could out of me. But now, I can go to sleep at night and I just think, 'F*** it. My bankruptcy is the best thing that’s ever happened to me ... Because anyone who has ever been in my life before has tried to take from me, financially mostly. Now they can’t, as I’m in a bankruptcy. I love it."