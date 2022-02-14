Kanye West wants to reunite with Kim Kardashian and insists he's "not giving up" on his family.

The 44-year-old rap star has taken to Instagram to insist he still hopes to rekindle his romance with his estranged wife, who filed for a divorce in early 2021.

The 'Stronger' hitmaker - who has North, eight, Saint, six, Chicago, four, and Psalm, two, with Kim - wrote on the photo-sharing platform: "I DONT HAVE BEEF WITH KIM I LOVE MY FAMILY SO STOP THAT NARRATIVE IM NOT GIVING UP ON MY FAMILY (sic)"

Kanye and Kim, 41, - who tied the knot in 2014 - have recently exchanged insults on social media.

But the rap star remains convinced that he'll eventually reunite with Kim.

He wrote on Instagram: "I HAVE FAITH THAT WELL BE BACK TOGETHER (sic)"

Kanye also rubbished speculation about his mental health, and insisted that his family remain his priority.

The chart-topping star - who recently split from actress Julia Fox - said: "I SPEAK DIRECTLY TO THE MEDIA OUTLETS THE SAME WAY A BALL PLAYER SPEAKS TO THE REFS THE WORLD IS OUR COURT LIKE A BASKETBALL COURT AND THE COURT OF PUBLIC OPINION WE HAVE A PUBLIC RELATIONSHIP BECAUSE WE ARE PUBLIC FIGURES SO TO THE PUBLIC AND TO THE PRESS SOMETIMES PEOPLE CALL ME CRAZY BUT TO BE IN LOVE IS TO BE CRAZY ABOUT SOMETHING AND I AM CRAZY ABOUT MY FAMILY HAPPY VALENTINES (sic)"

Despite this, Kanye recently took to social media to blast his estranged wife.

He wrote on Instagram: "SINCE THIS IS MY FIRST DIVORCE I NEED TO KNOW WHAT I SHOULD DO ABOUT MY DAUGHTER BEING PUT ON TIK TOK AGAINST MY WILL ? (sic)"

Kim subsequently hit back at Kanye's "constant attacks" online.

The brunette beauty - who is now dating comedian Pete Davidson - wrote: "Kanye's constant attacks on me in interviews and on social media is actually more hurtful than any TikTok North might create."