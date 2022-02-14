Naomi Campbell has insisted that her child is not adopted.

The 51-year-old supermodel welcomed a baby girl back in May 2021 and - without disclosing who the father is - insisted that the child is "not adopted", and admitted that only a small amount of people knew about the pregnancy in the first place.

She said: "She wasn’t adopted – she’s my child. I can count on one hand the number of people who knew that I was having her."

Naomi then went on to explain that becoming a mother for the first time at the age of 50 was the "best thing" that she has ever done, describing her daughter - whose name remains unknown to the public - as the "biggest blessing".

She said: "She is the biggest blessing I could ever imagine. It’s the best thing I’ve ever done."

The star - having kept her pregnancy out of the spotlight altogether - took to Instagram last year to announce news of the birth, sharing a photograph of herself cradling the infant's feet.

She captioned the post: "A beautiful little blessing has chosen me to be her mother. So honoured to have this gentle soul in my life there are no words to describe the lifelong bond that I now share with you my angel. There is no greater love."

The former 'Making the Cut' judge - who is gracing the cover of Vogue's March 2022 issue along with her daughter - went on to reveal that these days she finds the cat-walk can be "nerve-wracking."

She told Vogue: "I still enjoy it but it’s nerve-racking! Because I’m 51 years old walking with girls who are 18! It’s great to be with these young ‘uns at my age, but I have to say, at one of the shows I was like, ‘Come on, girls! Pick up your feet! Why are you walking so slow?’ I definitely feel like my time was more joyful. We smiled! We got to show off our personalities!"

See the full feature in the March issue of British Vogue available via digital download and on newsstands from Tuesday 22nd February.

