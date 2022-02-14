Susan Lucci has had to have emergency heart surgery.

The 75-year-old actress - who suffered an almost fatal heart attack back in 2018 - was initially hesitant to believe something was wrong until she felt a familiar recurring pain in her jaw.

During an interview on 'Good Morning America', she said: "I thought, ‘This is crazy. These are the same kind of symptoms that I had three years ago but it can’t be. These are the same kind of symptoms that I had three years ago but it can't be. But when I lay down, I started to feel a sharp coming-and-going pain in my jaw."

The Emmy-Award winning star - who is known for her portrayal of Erica Kane on ABC soap opera 'All My Children’ - called her doctor and went to the emergency room, where she was told that she had suffered an 80% blockage in one of her arteries due to plaque build-up and had to have another stent put in to open up the blockage.

Susan's doctor, Dr. Richard Shlofmitz, noted that while the problem wasn't as severe as last time, she did have some "concerning" symptoms.

He said: "She wasn't having a heart attack this time and she wasn't unstable. But she had symptoms that were certainly concerning to me that something might be wrong."

The 'Devious Maids' star then went on to urge viewers to "listen to [their heart] " when it comes to their health because it could "save [their life]."

She added: "Listen to your heart and act on [the symptoms] Give yourself permission to take good care of yourself. Be your own best friend. Be your own advocate. You'll save your life.”