Caroline Bryan would "get a splinter in her butt" for husband Luke any day.

The 42-year-old beauty - who has been married to country star Luke since 2006 - shared a snap of the couple on Instagram where she is sitting atop a wooden fence in a pair of shorts in her husband's arms.

Alongside the picture, she wrote: "I’ll get a splinter in my butt any day for you! Happy Valentine’s Day @lukebryan #forevervalentine #thereisonlyonejockey."

However, 'Crash My Party' hitmaker Luke - who has sons Thomas, 13, and Tatum, 11, with Caroline - admitted that he had "never seen" the snap as he wished his wife a Happy Valentines' Day in the comments.

He wrote: "God. I’ve never seen this pic. So pretty. Happy valentines my love. I love you."(sic)

Luke - whose song 'Buy Dirt', which he collaborated on with Jordan Davis has been nominated for the Single of the Year at the upcoming Academy of Country Music Awards - previously explained that "communication" - as well as alcohol -was the key to their 15-year marriage.

He said: "Caroline and I are used to spending quite a bit of time apart, and now I'm just here every day. But the main thing with us is properly inserting alcohol in parts of the relationship — it does a really, really good job for us. I'm playing! It's all about communication and giving each other time to go do the things that we're passionate about. But the communication is so critical. When you get your wires crossed ... I know it sounds cliché, but never go to bed mad. You really have to abide by that stuff."