Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are open to the idea of getting engaged again

The 52-year-old popstar was due to marry to Hollywood actor Ben in the early 2000s before calling it quits and eventually reuniting in 2021, with a source claiming that relatives "would not be surprised" if Ben proposed again.

The source told Entertainment Tonight: "Ben and Jennifer are open to the possibility of getting engaged and married. Ben and Jen are so in love. Their loved ones would not be surprised if Ben pops the question."

Following their 2004 split, 'Marry Me' star J. Lo went on wed singer Marc Anthony and had twins Maximillian and Emme, 14, with him before filing for divorce in 2011, while Ben was married to actress Jennifer Garner from 2005 until 2018 and has Violet, 16, Seraphina, 13, and Samuel, nine with her, and the source went on to explain that the couple will be "considerate" of their children when going forward as a couple.

The source continued: "Of course, they will be considerate of their children when thinking about moving forward with their relationship. They both want things to be great between their kids, not just the two of them."

The source also revealed that all children involved in the situation are happy with the arrangement, noting that both J Lo and Ben understand the "dynamics" of their respective families.

The insider added: "They really trust each other and that is so important to both. They also have so much in common in terms of their careers, and both have kids with ex partners, so they both get the dynamics of each other's lives and families. Ben's kids really like Jen, and her kids love Ben. He is incredible around them and makes them all laugh. He goes with the flow. Their kids like each other too, which they are both so grateful for and happy about, because they know that sometimes that can be tough."