Isabelle Huppert has tested positive for COVID-19.

The 68-year-old French actress was due to be presented with the prestigious Honorary Golden Bear award at the Berlin International Film Festival but is now unable to attend the event on Tuesday (15.02.2022) after being diagnosed with the virus.

In a statement, organisers said: "Unfortunately, today Isabelle Huppert has been tested positive for the coronavirus in Paris and therefore she will not be able to attend the Berlin International Film Festival."

Organisers of the Berlinale festival then went on to explain that the actress is keen to participate in the ceremony in whatever way possible, seemingly hinting at a virtual appearance.

The statement continued: "While informing the festival, she emphasised that she feels very dedicated to the Berlinale and wants to participate in any possible way also to support her latest film ‘À Propos de Joan.'"

The festival had initially planned to hold an event titled 'Berlinale Homage: In Conversation with Isabelle Huppert', but this has now been cancelled, according to Variety.

However, Berlinale directors were quick to point out that the actress is "not feeling sick" despite her diagnosis and that they "look forward" to welcoming her back to the German capital at some point in the future.

Bosses Mariette Rissenbeek and Carlo Chatrian. said: "Considering that Isabelle Huppert is not feeling sick and she is willing to support the festival we have decided to go on with the award ceremony. As she cannot come, we will send our love and admiration to her home in Paris. We look forward to having her in Berlin another time."