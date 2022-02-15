Nicky Hilton won't find out the sex of her third baby because of her "old fashioned" mother Kathy.

The 38-year-old socialite - who already has Lily-Grace, five, and Teddy Marilyn, four, with husband James Rothschild - is currently pregnant with her third child but her mother Kathy is keen for the couple to keep the sex a surprise.

When asked directly about the sex of the baby, she said: "I'm finding out soon, maybe. But my mom doesn't want to me to find out. My mom's very old-fashioned. She's like, 'I didn't find out for any of you kids. Please, it's the ultimate surprise in life, do not find out. But we'll see."

The businesswoman and shoe designer then went on to acknowledge that while she is feeling "prepared" for the new baby - who is set to arrive in the summer - she still has to get nursery ready.

She told E! News: "I feel pretty prepared being that it is number three but I do have to start getting the room ready!"

Nicky's comments come soon after her older sister Paris admitted that she "cannot wait" to have children of her own.

The 40-year-old reality star - who married entrepreneur Cater Reum, also 40, at the end of 2021 - admitted that while children is "important" to her, finding the time is difficult because of her schedule.

She said: "We cannot wait to start a family. We are so excited. We are just trying to find time in my schedule because I have so many projects going on It’s insane. I just launched my media company, 11:11 Media, so it’s been a lot of work, but [family is] something that is so important to me. I’m going to make time for it. So you’ll be seeing a little Paris or a little Carter soon."