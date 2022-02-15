Trisha Paytas is pregnant.

The 33-year-old YouTube star - who made the decision to drop gender pronouns in July 2021 - posted a picture of a sonogram onto social media to announce that they are expecting their first child with husband Moses Hacmon.

The post was captioned: "Love at first [heart] beat."

Moses was quick to share his own announcement on his Instagram page, posting alongside an image of the pair grinning as they hold up a printed out copy of the scan photo.

Alongside it, he wrote: "Mom and Dad. Best #valentine gift ever!", whilst Trisha commented: "Thank you for the best gift of all. You have officially made all my dreams come true, this baby will be so loved."

In a corresponding announcement video posted to YouTube, Trisha now claimed to have found a "sense of purpose" since becoming pregnant.

She said: "I'm in disbelief in so many ways but at the same time it just feels right. All of a sudden I just feel a sense of purpose."

The former 'Celebrity Big Brother' star had previously opened up about fertility struggles, having been diagnosed with Pelvic Inflammatory Disease which is an infection of the reproductive organs that can issues with fertility, and believed that chances of conception were "basically zero."

She said: "I still have my uterus, but my periods are just not really regular. [I have] damaged ovaries with cysts. Sometimes I don’t have [a] period at all for a long period of time, and sometimes I have them every other week. With my PID, the chances of ever having children are basically zero. I’ll just tell you guys now, I know that it’s not in the cards for me."