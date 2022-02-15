Britney Spears has said that her fiancé Sam Asghari has been with her "through it all."

The 40-year-old popstar - who regained control of her multimillion dollar fortune back in November 2021 after the conservatorship governed by her family was terminated following a lengthy legal battle - took to Instagram on Valentine's Day to pay tribute to her beau.

Alongside a video of the pair riding bicycles, she wrote: "This man has been with me through it all !!!! I don’t know what I would do without him."(sic)

Britney - who started dating 27-year-old fitness trainer Sam back in 2016 and accepted his marriage proposal in September 2021 - joked that she will stick with him because he is "pretty hot."

She added: "I think I will keep him around a bit longer …. I mean he is pretty hot!!!!! I love you. (sic)"

Sam later made his own Instagram post, sharing an image of the pair posing in a mirror and - although no date has been set for the wedding - referred to the songstress as his "wife" in the caption.

He wrote: "Women are the most powerful humans on this Earth. Fellas listen up: what they don't teach you in school is that your ability to listen and agree to your woman even if you don't agree is the key to a happy life.

"Happy wife. happy life. Happy Valentine's Day my lioness."

The '...Baby One More Time' hitmaker was previously married to backing dancer Kevin Federline - with whom she has sons Sean, 16 and Jayden 15, - from 2004 until 2007 as well as childhood friend Jason Alexander, following a Las Vegas wedding which was annulled after 55 hours in early 2004.