Amy Schumer, Regina Hall and Wanda Sykes are reportedly set to host the 2022 Academy Awards.

The prestigious ceremony hasn't had a host for the past three years since Jimmy Kimmel in 2018, while last year's event featured plenty of stars at the helm throughout the night rather than one designated host.

Now, Variety reports that the trio are in final talks to front the Oscars, with each star responsible for one hour of the three-hour show on March 27.

'Girls Trip' producer Will Packer is producing this year's event, and Hall has worked with him in the past on the likes of 'Little' and 'Think Like A Man'.

Meanwhile, Schumer and Sykes both have a connection to ABC - the broadcaster for the ceremony - with the former's series 'Life Beth' heading to Hulu, which is owned by ABC's parent company Disney.

Meanwhile, Sykes appears in ABC series 'Black-ish'.

It's said the trio will be officially unveiled on Tuesday's episode (15.02.22) of 'Good Morning America'.

While the trio - and the Academy - are yet to comment on the news, Schumer shared an Instagram slideshow of some of her career highlights on Sunday (13.02.22).

She wrote: "Big fun news comin'."

The ceremony has not had a presenter since Kevin Hart stood down from hosting in 2019 after homophobic jokes that he had previously posted on social media resurfaced.

He previously admitted he wished he had handled the controversy surrounding his past homophobic tweets differently, and confessed there was a "big gap" between what he thought the problem was and what had actually upset people.

He said: "I'm a firm believer in laying in the bed that you made. If there's something that you did, then you did it. You know, there's no wiggle room around it. You can address it, and then you can move on.

"With the whole Oscars thing, there was a big gap between what I thought the problem was versus what the problem really was.

"I got 10 years where I made sure not to joke or play in the way that I did back then because it was a problem. I don't care if you're gay or not gay. I'm a people person. I'm going to love you regardless."