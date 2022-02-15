Nikki Bella says fiance Artem Chigvintsev is "doing well" amid his battle with pneumonia.

The 'Dancing with the Stars' professional recently revealed that he was on the road to recovery after being forced to take a break from the show's live tour last month due to his health problems.

He posted on social media: "Hi everyone, just wanted to give you a little update on my wellbeing.

"So, I had another X-ray done yesterday, and it came back still positive for pneumonia, so I just got another set of antibiotics. This is, of course, number two.

"Hopefully, this one will do the magic, will do the trick, to kick out the pneumonia out of my lungs. So that's where I'm at. I hope everyone is staying safe and healthy."

And in an update on his health, the 38-year-old WWE star reassured fans her future husband is on the mend, despite still battling the infection, and was due to undergo a scan of his lungs on Monday (14.02.22) to see if there is any improvement.

Speaking to 'Entertainment Tonight', Nikki said: "He's doing well. He still has pneumonia, it's crazy!

"He gets rescanned on Monday, so fingers crossed his lungs are better."

Meanwhile, Nikki and the 39-year-old Russian-American dancer are looking to get married in Paris.

She said: "We feel like it's the easiest to get his parents there. We're figuring out dates, so we'll see, but we're thinking that Paris would be the perfect place."

The 'Total Bellas' star admits that she would "love" to have her nuptials in the next few months but says that Artem's recent battle with pneumonia means that there are "complications" at the moment.

Nikki - who shares son Matteo, 18 months, with Artem - also promised that her wedding day will be a huge event.

She said: "I always go big. The people attending might be small but it will still be big."

Her twin sister Brie Bella added: "Nikki always goes big."