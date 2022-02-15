'West Side Story's Rachel Zegler and Josh Andres Rivera have confirmed they are dating.

The co-stars - who bonded on the set of Steven Spielberg's 2021 adaptation of the classic musical - have long been rumoured to have struck up a romance, and the pair confirmed their relationship status on Valentine's Day (14.02.22).

As well as sharing a black-and-white snap of the pair with the caption "committing valen-crimes (sic)", Rachel, 20, took to her Instagram Stories to share a clip of Josh, 26, feeding her Italian food on their romantic date night.

She wrote: "Happy love day from me n mine."

A source also told E! News that the loved-up pair are dating.

Rachel and Josh - who played love interests Maria and Chino in the blockbuster remake - sparked rumours they were romanticly involved more than a year ago and he's often featured in her social media posts.

In December, Rachel reflected on the year 2021 and revealed she spent Christmas Eve with Josh, though she joked that she had "never met him before".

The actress also included a picture of the pair sharing a hug.

Part of the caption read: "spending christmas eve with a man i have never met before, maybe you know him, he seems pretty cool— like he could be the love child of iron man and john wick, idk though. (sic)"

On Valentine's Day 2021, Rachel set tongues wagging when she tweeted: "i love josh andres rivera. (sic)"

And in a follow-up tweet, she also shared a number of selfies of the pair, including one from the Museum of Sex, with Rachel donning a paper crown with "sex god" emblazoned across it.

Meanwhile, Rachel is set to take on the role of Snow White.

The Latina movie star has landed the titular role in Disney's upcoming live-action remake of the iconic fairytale.

Rachel's casting as the classic character sparked a backlash online but she is determined to win over the critics with her performance.

She said recently: "When it was announced, it was a huge thing that was trending on Twitter for days, because all of the people were angry.

"We need to love them in the right direction. At the end of the day, I have a job to do that I'm really excited to do. I get to be a Latina princess."