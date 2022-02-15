Denis Villeneuve insists he's "deeply pleased" with the Oscar nods for 'Dune' - despite his director snub.

The 54-year-old filmmaker helmed the first of a planned two-part adaptation of Frank Herbert's 1965 classic sci-fi novel of the same name and admitted being recognised by the Academy is "really moving" as it was unexpected.

Speaking in an interview with MovieMaker, Villeneuve said: “Frankly, if you had told me a few months ago that we’d be in the Oscar race, that we’d have that kind of recognition, I would have not believed you. It’s really moving.

“If you’re nominated, it’s a beautiful thing … I don’t take things for granted, and I was deeply pleased with what we got.”

The movie earned 10 nominations in total, including Best Picture, but failed to make the shortlist for Best Director.

Josh Brolin recently slammed the Academy for the lack of nomination for Villeneuve.

The 54-year-old star - who plays Gurney Halleck in the motion picture - called the move "really dumb".

He fumed: “I don’t know how you get 10 nominations and then the guy who has done the impossible with that book doesn’t get nominated. It makes you realise that it’s all amazing and then it’s all f****** totally dumb. So congratulations for the amazing accomplishments that these incredibly talented people have been acknowledged for, because it’s all really, really dumb.”

'Dune' is the second most-nominated movie at the upcoming ceremony.

'The Power of the Dog' leads with 12 nods.

Jane Campion's Western drama leads the way, earning recognition in the most prestigious categories, including Best Picture, Best Director, Best Adapted Screenplay, Best Actor for Benedict Cumberbatch, Best Supporting Actress for Kirsten Dunst and Best Supporting Actor for both Kodi Smit-McPhee and Jesse Plemons.

The Oscars ceremony will take place on March 27, and it's just been reported that Amy Schumer, Regina Hall and Wanda Sykes are in final talks to host.