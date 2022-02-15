Snoop Dogg believes the “stars aligned” for this year's Super Bowl halftime show.

The ‘Drop Like It’s Hot’ rapper called his performance - alongside a whole host of hip hop legends including Dr Dre, Eminem, Mary J. Blige and Kendrick Lamar - his “moment” to give back to everyone who has helped his career soar.

He told 'Extra': “That was my moment to be able to perform for all of these people out here that, you know, have been supporting me and Dr. Dre and everybody that I performed with for so many years.

"For hip-hop to be on that stage to be in the city of Inglewood to be across the street from my grand opening, I mean the stars aligned.”

The star kicked off the performance at the 56th annual NFL showcase - which saw the Los Angeles Rams beat the Cincinnati Bengals - alongside 'California Love' hitmaker Dr. Dre as a celebration of Snoop’s hometown in Los Angeles, before surprise performer 50 Cent appeared for a rendition of his 2003 hit ‘In Da Club’.

They were then joined onstage with a cast of hip hop icons before finishing off the 15-minute spectacle with ‘Still Dre’.

At the opening of his new store in the neighbourhood Inglewood, Snoop reflected on the importance of his efforts to “rebuild” Inglewood.

He added: “I mean it’s very important because we’ve been building in the city of Inglewood for multiple years and we finally got our business to what we wanted — stadium, Super Bowl champs, great business, got the city behind me.

“These are things that we’ve been doing to rebuild Inglewood for a couple of years and we finally got it to the point where the whole world [can] see what Inglewood is about. They came to see the great Super Bowl, great weekend, now it’s great business. It’s time to open up.”