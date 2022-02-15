Lionel Richie nearly had 'nervous breakdown' after throat issues

© BANG Media International

Tags

Lionel Richie was close to a "nervous breakdown" after nearly losing his voice.

The 72-year-old singer has reflected on a tough period in the 1990s when he underwent four different surgeries to fix an unknown condition in his throat.

Remembering that period, he told PEOPLE magazine's Black History Month issue: "About as close as you ever would've come to a nervous breakdown...

"You don't want anybody fooling around down there. This is your identity... I never really thought that it would end."

Lionel was diagnosed with diet-induced acid reflux, and he would go on to recover without suffering with it since.

He can still remember meeting a fan during the tough time which helped him keep going.

An elderly Black man pulled him aside on a beach in Jamaica, as Lionel recalled: "He said, 'You must survive because you are our beacon of hope.'

"'If you make it, we know we can make it. If you accomplish, we know we can accomplish.' I was crying."

Meanwhile, the 'All Night Long' hitmaker previously admitted the considered becoming an Episcopal priest before he found fame with The Commodores.

He said: "I left my mom and dad's house to go to university, and I met my Commodore friends there. At the time I was seriously considering being an Episcopal priest."

However, his plan to become a man of the cloth soon became a distant dream when he heard the girls screaming for him in his first show with the band.

He added: "[But] the first time I played with the Commodores, a group of girls screamed. Up until that moment no one, no girl, had ever screamed at me.

"I didn't play basketball, football, baseball. I played on the tennis team, and no girl ever screamed at the tennis court.

"It was right after those girls screamed, I remembered saying to myself, 'I don't think I'm gonna be priest material.'"

BANG Showbiz English

BANG Showbiz is the world’s premier entertainment news agency providing the most exciting celebrity news to online, print and broadcast media outlets across the globe.

Recommend