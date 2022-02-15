Lamar Odom admits the "biggest regret" of his life is destroying his relationship with Khloe Kardashian.

The 42-year-old former basketball player was married to the Good American co-founder from 2009 to 2013, with their divorce being finalised in 2016.

He had a near-death experience when he overdosed in a Las Vegas brothel in 2015.

Although they had split up more than two years before, Khloe put their divorce on hold in order to care for the sportsman as he battled back to health.

Lamar is desperate to win the former 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star back when he completes his current stint on 'Celebrity Big Brother'.

Opening up to his fellow housemates Carson Kressley and Cynthia Bailey on Monday night's (14.02.22) episode of the CBS show, he confessed: “When I married Khloe there were so many things I did wrong in our relationship.

“It was never my intention to hurt her.”

He told Carson: “We were together every day until we got married."

Cynthia then asked: “When you talk about her would you say she was the love of your life? It sounds like one of your biggest regrets.”

Lamar responded: “Yes it is.”

Despite his continued pleas to reconcile with the 37-year-old reality star, Khloe has ruled out rekindling their romance.

Meanwhile, Lamar previously weighed in on Khloe's drama with her other ex, Tristan Thompson, when a DNA test confirmed the 30-year-old basketball player had fathered a child with personal trainer Maralee Nichols, while he spoke of his wish to "reconnect" with his former spouse.

Back in December, Lamar wrote: "I truly wish nothing but the best for [Khloé] and I'm hoping we can reconnect and talk one day as friends. she is a good person and deserves the world."

His message was in response to a post written by Tristan - who has three-year-old True with Khloe - in which he reached out to the socialite.

He wrote: "Tristan wrote on his Instagram Stories: "Today, paternity test results reveal that I fathered a child with Maralee Nichols. I take full responsibility for my actions. Now that paternity has been established I look forward to amicably raising our son.

"I sincerely apologize to everyone I’ve hurt or disappointed throughout this ordeal both publicly and privately.

Khloe, you don’t deserve this. You don’t deserve the heartache and humiliation I have caused you. You don’t deserve the way I have treated you over the years. (sic)"