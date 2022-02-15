Microsoft will fully reopen its headquarters at the end of February.

The tech giant were forced to shift their reopening plans several times in 2021 due to the pandemic but it is now committed to reopening the facility in Washington on February 28.

Chris Capossela, a Microsoft executive Vice President and its chief marketing officer, has said in a blog post that high COVID-19 vaccination rates in the area as well as declining hospitalisations and deaths "enables us to move to this stage of our hybrid work journey".

Microsoft employees are not required to return to the office immediately and will be given 30 days to "make adjustments to their routines and adopt the working preferences they've agreed upon with their managers".

Capossela adds that the company's Bay Area offices in California will reopen on the same date and hopes that several locations in the US will soon "follow suit" as the pandemic eases.

Microsoft chief Bill Gates previously warned that the world is likely to face more pandemics after the COVID-19 crisis and urged that more money needs to be spent on protecting people across the planet.

The billionaire business magnate and philanthropist, whose organisation has put $150 million towards their COVAX initiative to get vaccines to poorer countries, said: “When we talk about spending billions to save . . . trillions of economic damage and tens of billions of lives, it’s a pretty good insurance policy."