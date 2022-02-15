Elon Musk has blamed the "fun police" after Tesla was forced to recall more than 500,000 vehicles with the Boombox feature.

The software update allows motorists to play preset or custom sounds from an external speaker that includes a bleating goat, fart noises and Christmas jingles, and the businessman has fired back after being asked what the reason is for the recall.

Musk tweeted: "The fun police made us do it (sigh)."

The US National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said that while the feature can "enhance the conspicuity" of vehicles to pedestrians, cars that uses Boombox while in motion could "increase the risk of collision".

The Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standards (FMVSS) also prohibits car manufacturers from “altering or modifying the sound emitting capability of the pedestrian warning system (PWS), through which the pedestrian alert sounds emit".

The regulator added: “While Boombox and the pedestrian alert sound are mutually exclusive sounds, sounds emitted using Boombox could be construed to obscure or prevent the PWS from complying with FMVSS 141 when the vehicle is in motion."

The recall covers 2020 through 2022 Tesla Model X, S and Y vehicles as well as Model 3s from between 2017 and 2022.

Meanwhile, in its report the National Highway Traffic Safety Association said: "Telsa is not aware of any crashes, injuries or fatalities related to this condition."

They added that Telsa had since "decided to voluntarily recall and disable Boombox functionality in Drive, Neutral and Reverse modes with an OTA [Over-The-Air] firmware update".

It is the fourth time that Tesla has had to recall vehicles in recent weeks as they were recently forced to recall thousands of cars after it was found that a software feature allows them to roll through stop signs.

The company insisted that the fault had not resulted in any collisions, injuries or fatalities.

Tesla chief Musk tweeted in response to that recall: "There were no safety issues. The car simply slowed to -2mph and continued forward if clear view with no cars or pedestrians. (sic)"