Sarah Jessica Parker insists Samantha Jones "is not gone".

The 56-year-old star - who reprised her role as Carrie Bradshaw in 'Sex and the City' revival 'And Just Like That' - has weighed in on Kim Cattrall's later ego being written out absence, and she praised showrunner Michael Patrick King for his handling of the situation.

Appearing on 'Watch What Happens Live' on Monday (14.02.22), she told host Andy Cohen: "Samantha is not gone.

"The actress that played the role is no longer playing that role, but people are absent from your life when you don't want them to be.

"You know, and I thought that in typical Michael Patrick fashion, he threaded it through with grace and dignity and respect and love and affection for that character.

"I thought it mimicked many friendships that challenge each other and struggle and want to remain connected in a way, because it's too painful."

Her comments come after she recently insisted there is "too much public history of feelings on her part that she’s shared" for Kim to reprise her role in the future.

When asked if she would be "OK with it" if a "miracle were to happen" and Kim wanted to play Samantha again, Sarah - who plays Carrie Bradshaw - told Variety: "I don’t think I would, because I think there’s just too much public history of feelings on her part that she’s shared.

"I haven’t participated in or read articles, although people are inclined to let me know."

In the first season of 'Sex and the City' reboot 'And Just Like That...', the first episode explained how Samantha had fallen out with Carrie and had moved to London, with the pair only communicating via text.

Kim has been locked in a feud with Sarah for some time.

In 2017, Kim said she has “never been friends” with her co-star, before later insisting the actress “could have been nicer” on the set of the popular TV show.

She said at the time: “We’ve never been friends. We’ve been colleagues and, in some ways, it’s a very healthy place to be.”

The ‘Filthy Rich’ star then said she didn’t know what Sarah's “problem” was, before later slamming her as “toxic” and “cruel”.

But in 2018, Sarah insisted there was "no catfight" between her and Kim.

She said: "I’d just like to remind everybody that there is no catfight. I have never uttered an unkind, unsupportive, unfriendly word, so I

would love to redefine it. I also want to remind everybody that there were four women on the set and I spent equal time with all of them, so this was not a set with two women who didn’t get along.

"I’ve always held Kim’s work in high regard and always appreciative of her contributions."