Justin and Hailey Bieber reportedly feel like they were made to be parents.

The loved up couple - who have been married since 2018 - have been vocal about their desire to have children one day, and now it's said raising a family has "been instilled in them since day one".

A source told 'Entertainment Tonight': "They want to have a big family someday. They both know what great parents they are going to be together.

"They both feel like part of their reason for being on earth was to be parents.

"It has been instilled in them since day one and they are looking forward to making that happen."

It's said the pair are "closer than ever" and have "worked really hard" on making sure their relationship is "healthy" and "balanced".

The insider added: "Hailey and Justin have been in a great place. They are closer than ever and have a really healthy, balanced, and supportive relationship.

"They've worked really hard on that, and it shows in how much closer they've gotten.

"They are super communicative and respectful of one another and make a constant effort to hear each other. That has been a transformational part of their relationship."

The report comes after the 25-year-old model said she and the 'Sorry' hitmaker will start trying for children in the "next couple of years", but claimed that starting a family in 2022 would be a "little hectic".

She told the WSJ Magazine: "I think ideally in the next couple of years we would try. But there's a reason they call it try, right?

"You don't know how long that process is every going to take. Definitely no kids this year, that would be a little hectic, I think!"

Meanwhile, an insider previously told Us Weekly that the pair were "definitely ready" for the challenge of parenthood.

The source said: "Babies are definitely on the brain. They both feel like it’s their destiny to have kids together and they are definitely ready."