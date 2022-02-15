'Super Mario RPG' director Chihiro Fujioka would like to make a sequel to the popular title.

The director of the 1996 classic has expressed that he would like to make his final project a follow-up to the final 'Mario' game on The Super Nintendo Entertainment System (SNES).

The Japanese video game designer and composer went ont to reveal that he has thought about making a game where Mario is the only playable character, not his fraternal twin brother Luigi.

Chihiro told MinnMax: "I would absolutely love to make one.

"In my career I've been involved with a lot of games, and I would really like my final one to be another Mario RPG game if possible.

"I think Mario Luigi is cool, but I would like to go back and create a Mario RPG where you're only controlling Mario."

When asked if he's any ideas up his sleeve, he replied: "That is a secret."

'Super Mario RPG' was the first game in the franchise to have gameplay within an isometric 3D environment.

It went on to inspire Nintendo's later role-playing series, 'Paper Mario' and 'Mario Luigi'.

In 2008, 'Super Mario RPG' made its debut in Europe and Australia on the Wii Virtual Console.

It was later releasded on Wii U's Virtual Console in 2016.