Epic Games is actively working on a fix for the Epic Games Launcher syncing issue for Achievements.

Epic Games Director of Publishing Sergiy Galyonkin reassured users that their achievements are being recorded, but that they have a problem synchronising the data at this time.

Responding to a tweet concerning the issue, Galyonkin wrote back: "It’s a known issue with Epic Achievements, we’re working to fix it. You achievements are recorded, there is an issue with synchronizing them on our side."

It's not known at the time of writing when the fix will be ready, though it's not anticipated to be long.

