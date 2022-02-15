David James has revealed the Liverpool FC football team played 'Street Fighter' to wind down after a match.

The former England footballer and goalie started his career at the Premier League club in 1992, but left Liverpool for Aston Villa in a £1.8 million deal in June 1999.

The 51-year-old BT Sport pundit has admitted his gaming habits were often seen as a "major negative", something he disagrees with, while he also revealed his former teammate Jamie Redknapp, 48, was the best at the Japanese fighting game.

Asked what his favourite video game to play is David replied: "It’s a good question. When consoles first came out, when I was a kid, we had the ZX Spectrum.

"But later I got onto 'Tekken' and 'Tekken 2' which was a great game. At Liverpool, our favourite game was 'Street Fighter'. On away days we would occasionally take the console to the hotel and then play 'Street Fighter' in our room. Jamie Redknapp was pretty good at it.

He added to GGRecon: "The headlines said my gaming habits were a major negative but when you think about games themselves, like 'Street Fighter', everyone would sit around in the hotel room and it became a very social thing. I thought I could extend that to the England physio room. When we were there with Sven, it was one of these magnificent things. The way the masseuse rooms were set up, we’d have one of the conference rooms with beds, and people would go in after training and sit in that room just to be around the lads playing these games."