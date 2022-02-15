WWE has reportedly contacted 'Stone Cold' Steve Austin about returning to the ring at 'WrestleMania 38'.

The former world champion and WWE Hall of Famer has wrestled in 19 years since he retired after his legendary match with Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson in 2003, but now fans are hoping a comeback could be on the cards.

As reported by Fightful Select and PWInsider, the company is said to have approached Austin about the possibility of having one last match at this year's WrestleMania in Dallas, Texas.

It’s thought Stone Cold will have a "physical role" on the show in some capacity, but it appears some people are hoping to expand that.

As it stands, there's no word on a potential opponent for the Texas Rattlesnake, nor whether discussions have progressed any further.

There is still plenty of speculation though, as WWE superstar Kevin Owens - who uses Austin's signature Stunner as his own finishing move - insulted Texas on Monday night's episode (14.02.22) of 'Raw'.

Austin has addressed the idea of a comeback before, as he previously appeared on Chris Jericho's 'Talk Is Jericho' podcast and explained why he was hesitant to return to the ring.

He said: "I think Vince [McMahon] tried talking me into coming back a couple of times. But you know Chris, I love the business so much – I can’t say I love it more than anybody else, I can only speak for myself.

"But I just love the damn business, and it hurt me so much to leave it. And to me, going back for one match, being like man, why? What am I proving? What are they going to remember?

"It ain’t about the money. It took me a long time, damn near three years to get over the fact that I left the business."