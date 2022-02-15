Pamela Anderson will "never watch" 'Pam and Tommy'.

The Hulu series tells the story behind the theft and release of the 'Baywatch' star and her then-husband Tommy Lee's sex tape - with the pair played by Lily James and Sebastian Stan respectively - and a source close to Pamela says she does not intend to ever watch the programme.

The insider told Entertainment Weekly: "I do know that she'll never, never watch this. Not even years from now. Not even the trailer."

Both Lily and show bosses have spoken about how they contacted Pamela about the series but did not receive a response and the insider confirms that she was asked a number of times - firstly "years ago" long before filming commenced and again when the show was "in post-production".

The source confirmed that her approach differs to Tommy - who previously spoke to Stan about the series.

It said: "Tommy doesn't get it. He's in the same mindset he was at the time: that any publicity is good publicity."

The producers were able to make the show without Pamela's permission after optioning the rights to an article published in Rolling Stone magazine in 2014 and the source hit out at the treatment of the star.

The insider said: "As a friend of Pamela, at least no one will ever ask me again if the tape was really stolen.

"But imagine if a celebrity today had their nudes leaked and then Hollywood recreated not just the crime but the actual nudes - that would never happen.

"In the 90s, Pamela's body was deemed by a judge to be public property. There was no question the tape was stolen property, but the court decided it wasn't private property because her body belonged to the world."

The source also claims that Pamela is "the exception to the rule" when it comes to the #MeToo movement.

It said: "Pamela is somehow still the exception to the rule. She's still up for grabs. That's messed up. Yes, it's brief clips - but to me the most damning aspect is that ('Pam and Tommy') didn't just tell the story, they recreated moments from the boat."