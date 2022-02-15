Gemma Arterton and Eddie Izzard have joined the cast of 'Culprits.'

The 36-year-old actress and comedian-and-actor Eddie, 60 will star in the upcoming series which explores the aftermath of a heist and each member of the crew is seemingly being targeted individually by a serial killer, with principal photography already underway.

'Quantum of Solace' star Gemma will take on the role of Dianne in the eight-part drama, while Eddie will be playing Vincent in the Disney+ series.

The rest of the cast will be made up of 'Candyman' actor Nathan Stewart-Jarrett -who will play the lead role of Joe - as well as 'Cruella' star Kirby Howell-Baptiste in the role of Officer, Niamh Algar as Psycho and Kamel El Basha as Youseff.

Completing the list is Kevin Vidal - best known for his roles in 'Working Moms' and 'Strays' - who plays Jules, and 'Good Omens' star Ned Dennehy who will play the Devil.

Directing for the series will be split across the episodes between series creator J. Blakeson as well as Claire Oakley and produced by 'Killing Eve' alum Morenike Williams.

'Culprits' was originally announced last year as one of the first UK original series on Disney+ commissioned under the Star brand and - although there is no release date as yet - the streaming platform aims to create 60 local productions by 2024 .

It will be produced through independent production company Channel 7, helmed by Stephen Garrett, who previously worked on the likes of 'Spooks' and 'Life on Mars.'

Upon the announcement of the series, creator J. Blakeson said in a statement: "I am thrilled to be partnering with Character 7 and Disney+ on Culprits. Disney+ has quickly become one of the most exciting outlets for must-watch TV, so I’m excited Culprits will find its home there. And it is such a pleasure to be collaborating with Stephen Garrett, who has an impeccable track-record making brilliant and impactful shows."