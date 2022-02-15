Taika Waititi has paid tribute to his girlfriend and "bestie" Rita Ora, revealing that they met years before they started dating.

The 46-year-old filmmaker started dating Rita in 2021 but took to Instagram on Valentine's Day to share a photo of himself and the 'Anywhere' singer taken on the night they met three years earlier.

He captioned the post: "First photo the night we met four years ago. We've been mates ever since. Then a year ago we decided to "complicate" things but it just got easier. Happy Valentines Day to my bestie."

'Masked Singer' judge Rita was quick to return to the favour, as she shared snap with her 16 million followers in which she thanked her boyfriend for “being cool” and “entertaining” her in own post, which was made up of a slideshow of different photographs documenting their time together.

She wrote: "Us. 4 years ago. To now. thanks for being cool. And entertaining me forevs ...Happy Valentine’s Day bestie."

Several celebrity friends of the couple sent well wishes in the comments, with actress Kate Beckinsale, 48, and 'Pitch Perfect' star Rebel Wilson, 41, each leaving a string of red heart emojis in the comments.

It comes soon after the 'Let Me Love You' hitmaker had explained that while she "loves" the idea having a family one day, she chose to freeze her eggs so she could "stop worrying" about her body clock.

She said: "I’d love to have a nice big family. And I think as women, we put that pressure on ourselves, subconsciously, because we feel like that is our duty – to create and give life. So, I just wanted to not worry about it. And I didn’t after, and it was the best thing I ever did.”