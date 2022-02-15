Kimberley Walsh finds it stressful parenting three boys.

The Girls Aloud singer welcomed son Nate into the world with husband Justin Scott last June and says he has added to the challenges of looking after her other sons - Bobby, seven, and Cole, five.

Kimberley told New! magazine: "It's always fine line because you're worried they're going to do something that just pushes it that bit too far into the danger zone, but you don't want to hold them back.

"I know what I'm dealing with now. It's my third boy and they all like doing the same things, which is one good thing. They like being messy and they like playing outside - as long as you keep them active and happy, they're good."

Despite this, Kimberley has found it easier adjusting to become a mother-of-three compared to when she had her second son.

The 40-year-old star said: "I think I've found the jump from two to three easier than one to two because they just kind of fit into the mix.

"There's a slightly bigger age gap between Cole and Nate than there was between Bobby and Cole, which has made things a lot easier. It's still chaotic though, of course."

Kimberley and Justin celebrated their sixth wedding anniversary last month and she stressed the importance of spending quality time with her husband when she gets the opportunity to do so.

She recalled: "Justin and I went out for lunch and a few drinks and a little walk. It was so nice. It was probably the first time we've done something just the two of us since having Nate."

Kimberley continued: "We spend a lot of time together because we both work for ourselves and we juggle our schedules with the kids between us. So we do spend a lot of time together, but it's not quality time. It was nice just to sit together and not discuss the boring parts of life."