Olly Murs admits that Caroline Flack's death still "hurts every day".

The 37-year-old star took to Instagram to pay tribute to the 'Love Island' host on the second anniversary of her passing at the age of 40.

Caroline took her own life on 15 February 2020 after learning that she would face a court case over the alleged assault of her boyfriend Lewis Burton.

Olly - who presented 'The X Factor' with Caroline in 2015 - shared a photo of the pair embracing on Instagram with the caption: "My favourite photo of us.

"The hug the smile the laugh I miss it all caz! 2 years ago we lost ya and it hurts every day (sic)".

The post prompted an outpouring of support from Olly's followers, with singer Pixie Lott leaving a series of heart emojis.

Former 'X Factor' contestant Jake Quickenden commented: "She was such a lovely person! Hope you're ok mate (sic)".

Olly recently explained how he felt Caroline's presence while presenting his new TV show 'Starstruck' as he drew on fond memories of working together with her as a guide for the programme.

The 'Wrapped Up' hitmaker said: “She was definitely with me, Caz, behind the doors. I’m not going to lie. I did the pilot on the first day and it felt very strange.

“It definitely felt weird for me to be on my own hosting a show. I was thinking about her and what we would normally do.

“We’d normally have a joke or two or dance and have a laugh together and try not be so serious and that’s what was so good about the show. And God bless Caroline, I love her and miss her every day.

“Remembering her way, in a really serious moment telling a joke or doing something really stupid or fun."