Kerry Katona says her fiancé Ryan Mahoney just got a hug from her this Valentine's Day (14.02.22).

The 41-year-old star and Ryan, 32, made a pact that they would not bother with cards or gifts this year, but the former Atomic Kitten singer did get treated to a fancy meal at The Chester Grosvenor hotel.

Writing in her latest New! column, Kerry revealed: “For Valentine’s Day on Monday, Ryan took me to The Chester Grosvenor hotel for a meal and an overnight stay. We didn’t bother with cards or gifts this year. I told him I didn’t want anything and I wasn’t giving him anything – he was happy with a hug!"

The couple - who have been engaged since August 2020 - had to pause their wedding plans which were impeded due to the pandemic.

Speaking previously to OK! magazine, Kerry spoke about her plans to marry the personal trainer Las Vegas.

She said: "We’re in no rush, are we? It happens. I’ve got my dress, I’ve got my ring."

The couple both admitted that they were really keen for Las Vegas as it is the only place they would ever get married but that they were in no rush.

Kerry - who has been wed three times and has five children with her three husbands, Brian McFadden, Mark Croft and the late George Kay - said: "Ryan's not really a marriage kind of guy anyway, are you? It wasn’t something you wanted to do and I’ve been married enough times."

Ryan added: "I’ve always said it’s a bit overrated but it’s a nice thing to do to show your token of love or whatever it is."

Despite wanting to get married in Sin City, the pair aren’t planning an extravagant wedding just a small simple ceremony.

Kerry said: "It’s just going to be me, Ryan and the children and if anybody else wants to come they make their own way. We were thinking about doing a drive through at one point.

"The fact we’ve been together over three years now and we’re not married and no babies," she said, with Ryan saying: "We’re setting records!"