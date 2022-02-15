Queen Elizabeth held virtual engagements on Tuesday (14.02.22).

The 95-year-old monarch was pictured for the first time since it was revealed last week her son, Prince Charles, had tested positive for coronavirus for a second time, just two days after he had seen her at Windsor Castle, prompting fears for the queen's health as Buckingham Palace declined to say if she had also contracted the virus.

The queen donned a bright floral outfit as she held meetings from Windsor Castle via video link and appeared in good spirits.

Estonian ambassador Viljar Lubi presented the Letters of Recall of his predecessor and his own Letters of Credence as Ambassador from the Republic of Estonia to the Court of St. James’s in his meeting with the queen, and the monarch then conducted the same ceremony with Jose Mascual Marco Martinez, the Spanish ambassador.

The ambassadors were at Buckingham Palace for the virtual meetings, with a photographer permitted inside to photograph them as they spoke to the queen on a screen, but no one was present at Windsor Castle to make pictures of the monarch.

Her meetings came following concerns for the queen's health after it was revealed Charles had tested positive for COVID-19 but had no symptoms, two days after he had met with her at Windsor Castle.

Aides declined to confirm if the monarch had subsequently undergone testing for the virus.

On Monday (14.02.22), it was announced Charles' wife, Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall has also tested positive for COVID-19.

A Clarence House spokesman said: "Her Royal Highness the Duchess of Cornwall has tested positive for COVID-19 and is self-isolating. We continue to follow government guidelines."

Charles - who is next in line to the British throne - previously contracted the illness in March 2020. He only suffered from mild symptoms, but he and his wife both had to isolate at Balmoral, in accordance with UK government guidelines at the time.