McLaren Formula One drivers Lando Norris and Daniel Ricciardo swapped race cars for delivery cars to celebrate the team's new sponsorship deal with delivery app Gopuff.

The Brit and the Australian spent time running around and packing items, before racing to deliver the items in a high-speed McLaren supercar on the streets of London.

F1 fans will catch a glimpse of Gopuff's partnership at a number of events during the 2022 season - including at the British, French and US Grand Prix's.

Norris has recently signed a new contact with McLaren that will keep him at the team for the next four years and is targeting a first Grand Prix victory in the upcoming season - which is set to get underway in Bahrain next month.

He said: "I would love to win. It’s an aim, it’s a target for some point…to win races. If that’s this year, wonderful. If not, I'll just hope it's next year.

“You just need to wait and see what opportunities we have this year. I would love to get it out of the way and know what that feeling is like to win a race. Hopefully it’s not too far away.”

The McLaren and Gopuff partnership will also come to life through fan experiences and rewards and the company is looking forward to the venture.

Daniel Folkman, Senior Vice President of Business at Gopuff, said: "McLaren is an iconic brand focused on delivering premium experiences, much like Gopuff.

"Just as this prestigious race team is known for speed, we are known for delivering fast, seamlessly, and reliably to our customers. Being the exclusive instant delivery partner of McLaren’s Race Team creates a new opportunity to connect with our respective fans and customers, and have some fun along the way."