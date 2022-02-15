Kim Kardashian wants a 'new life'

Kim Kardashian has insisted she “deserves” to “build [a] new life”.

The Skims founder split from Kanye West a year ago and despite his recent attempts to win her back, the 40-year-old beauty – who has four children with the rapper – has maintained “no reconciliation effort will be of any value”.

Kim’s legal team informed a court on Monday (14.02.22) that Kanye has been served legal papers asking to bifurcate their divorce – meaning they can be declared single before working out the terms of their split – but has failed to respond.

In court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Kim said: “No counselling or reconciliation effort will be of any value at this time…

“I have been attempting to settle our dissolution with [Kanye] since I filed for divorce in February 2021.

"I have requested several times that [Kanye] agree to bifurcate and terminate our marital status. [He] has not responded to my request."

Because the ‘Stronger’ hitmaker hasn’t responded, the divorce will be at a standstill until he issues a reply or the judge grants Kim’s motion to bifurcate the split.

She added “[Kanye] and I both deserve the opportunity to build new lives. Therefore, I am asking that my request to bifurcate and terminate our marital status be granted.”

The filing of the proof of service document means Kim – who is now dating ‘Saturday Night Live’ star Pete Davidson - is ready for the court to set a date for a hearing on the matter.

The former ‘Keeping Up With the Kardashians’ star also told the court her estranged husband was refusing to work with her on agreeing a settlement, though they have already settled on her keeping their $50 million former marital home in California’s Hidden Hills.

