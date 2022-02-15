Ross Butler and Alexandra Daddario have been appointed Ambassadors for the upcoming Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Awards.

The two stars have been chosen for the role because they are viewed as actors who “exemplify the utmost values of the profession and are positive role models for the next generation of performers."

SAG added: "These individuals actively use their platform to advocate for humanitarian and public service endeavours."

Ross, 31, and 35-year-old Alexandra’s duty as Ambassadors will see them present on the show as well as treating viewers to exclusive behind-the-scenes access to the event, as well as taking part in various pre-show functions, including “an inaugural private dinner hosted by presenting sponsor Campari at SAG Awards executive chef Curtis Stone's Gwen Butcher Shop Restaurant.”

Ross is best known for roles including Zach Dempsey on ’13 Reasons Why’, Brett Willis on ‘K.C. Undercover’ and Trevor in ‘To All the Boys: PS I Still Love You’ and ‘To All the Boys: Always and Forever’. He will next be seen in ‘Swimming with Sharks’ and will reprise his role as Adult Eugene in the upcoming ‘Shazam!’ sequel.

Meanwhile, Alexandra shot to fame as Annabeth Chase’ in the ‘Percy Jackson’ film series and has also appeared in ‘Baywatch’, ‘The Layover’ and ‘Texas Chainsaw 3D’. Most recently, she played Rachel in HBO series ‘The White Lotus’.

The 28th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards will take place on 27 February and broadcast live on TNT and TBS.

Among the honourees this year will be Dame Helen Mirren, who will take home the Life Achievement Award to go alongside her previous five wins at the ceremony. She has received a total of 13 SAG nominations in the past.