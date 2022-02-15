BTS member V has tested positive for COVID-19.

The 26-year-old K-pop star - whose real name is Kim Yae-hyung - made a trip to hospital on Tuesday (15.02.22) afternoon after experiencing a sore throat and a PCR test revealed he has contracted coronavirus, making him the fifth member of the band to test positive in the last three months.

His management company, Big Hit Music, said in a statement: "V completed two rounds of COVID-19 vaccinations and is not presenting any extraordinary symptoms other than a mild fever and sore throat.

“He is currently undergoing treatment at home while waiting for further guidelines from the health care authorities.

"The company places the artists' health as our top priority and we will do everything we can to aid V in his speedy recovery.

"We will also diligently cooperate with the requests and guidelines of the healthcare authorities."

The company noted V had been in contact with other members of BTS on Saturday (12.02.22) but it was not close contact and everyone was wearing a mask.

No other members of the group are showing any symptoms, and everyone has tested negative for the virus.

Last month, Jimin tested positive for the virus while in hospital to undergo emergency surgery after falling ill with appendicitis.

In December, RM, Jin, and Suga all tested positive for COVID-19 but it was confirmed last month that none of them were seriously ill.

Big Hit Music said in a statement: “We would like to inform you that BTS member SUGA has made a full recovery from COVID-19 and his quarantine has concluded as of today at noon, January 3.

“SUGA did not exhibit any particular symptoms during his quarantine and is currently recuperating while resting at home.

“We would like to thank all fans who have shown concerns for the artist’s health as well as those in the medical field who are doing their best to overcome COVID-19.”

In a follow-up statement, the label provided an update about Jin and Rim, saying: “Neither member exhibited any particular symptoms during their quarantine.

"Jin had a slight fever when he first began treatment at home but has since made a full recovery.”