Amy Schumer needs to "go watch some movies" in preparation for hosting the Oscars.

The 'I Feel Pretty' actress has been confirmed as host for this year's Academy Awards, alongside Regina Hall and Wanda Sykes and joked she was unsure who thought it was a "good idea" to appoint the trio, who will be the first all-female trio to anchor the event.

Speaking on 'Good Morning America', Amy said: "I'm not sure who thought this was a good idea but I am hosting the Oscars, along with my good friend Wanda Sykes and Regina Hall. I better go watch some movies."

The three women also issued a joint statement when the news was confirmed.

They said: "We want people to get ready to have a good time. It's been a while."

'Girls Trip' producer Will Packer is producing this year's event, and Hall has worked with him in the past on the likes of 'Little' and 'Think Like A Man'.

Meanwhile, Schumer and Sykes both have a connection to ABC - the broadcaster for the ceremony - with the former's series 'Life Beth' heading to Hulu, which is owned by ABC's parent company Disney.

Meanwhile, Sykes appears in ABC series 'Black-ish'.

The ceremony has not had a presenter since Kevin Hart stood down from hosting in 2019 after homophobic jokes that he had previously posted on social media resurfaced.

Jimmy Kimmel was the last host in 2018.

This year will be the first time the Oscars have had more than one host since Anne Hathaway and James Franco's widely-panned presenting in 2011, and the first time since 1987 - when Chevy Chase, Goldie Hawn and Paul Hogan joined forces - that three people have taken the reins.

The Academy Awards take place on 27 March.