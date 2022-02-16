Kylie Jenner’s daughter is “fascinated” by her new baby brother.

The beauty guru and her partner Travis Scott welcomed son Wolf into the world earlier this month and the couple’s eldest child, four-year-old Stormi has settled well into her new role of big sister.

A source told People magazine: “[Stormi has been] helping out with [her] baby brother.

"She is the cutest big sister.

"She is fascinated by her little brother and has been able to hold him. [She is] very gentle.”

Although Kylie and Travis have “help” with their children, they are still very “hands-on” parents.

The insider said: “Kylie has help, but is also very hands-on.

“Kylie and Travis are happy together. He is working on new music, but is also around a lot."

Kylie revealed her son’s name on Instagram on Friday (11.02.22).

She shared a black and white image and simply wrote: "WOLF WEBSTER [heart emoji] (sic)"

The brunette beauty has more than 300 million followers on Instagram and recently announced the arrival of her baby boy via the platform, sharing a black-and-white photo of her son's tiny hand.

Meanwhile, another source previously claimed that Kylie and Travis "work really well as parents".

The loved-up duo actually split in 2019, before rekindling their romance amid the COVID-19 pandemic, and it's been suggested that they're "very streamlined" as parents.

The insider explained: "Kylie is very maternal, and Travis is also very paternal. They are both super engaged when it comes to family and work really well as parents together. They are very streamlined."

The make-up mogul - who previously dated Tyga - has "poured her heart and soul" into raising their daughter and she's relished the challenge of motherhood.

The insider added: "She has learned so much about being a mom in the process."