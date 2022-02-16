Seth Rogen cried on a date after asking a "poor woman" to take their relationship to the next level.

The 39-year-old actor - who has described himself as a "bad dater" - reflected on his worst dating experience when he was "20 maybe" as he asked if she wanted to go official as a couple.

Appearing on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!', he said: "I asked her around when the appetizers were arriving and she said no.

"And then I started crying. I was like, ‘We need to eat. We can’t leave.’ She was like, ‘It’s your birthday'.

“I had to sit there and this poor woman had to sit there with me as I wept into my truffle mac and cheese.

“You don’t ask until the end of the meal, that was my big [takeaway].”

Although the date stood out for Seth, he admitted he had a lot of "terrible experiences".

He added: "I was terrible, I was a bad dater. I had terrible experiences dating women and I think the women who dated me also did not have the best experiences.”

The 'Pineapple Express' actor has been married to Lauren Miller since 2011, and he previously admitted the couple don't want kids together.

He explained: "I wouldn't be able to do all this work that I like … People are always like - it's something I think I was uncomfortable answering this before — but they were like, 'How do you do so much?' The answer is I don't have kids ... I have nothing else to do."

Seth insisted he and his spouse have “so much fun” together because they don’t have to spend time looking after children.

He said: "I don't know anyone who gets as much happiness out of their kids as we get out of our non-kids.

"Like, we're f****** psyched all the time! We're laying in bed on Saturday mornings smoking weed, watching movies naked. If we had kids, we could not be f****** doing this."

And Seth says Lauren is even less thrilled about the idea of children than he is.

He said: "I would say she wants kids less than I do. I could probably be talked into it; she's like, 'No.' "