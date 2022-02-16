Bob Saget's family has filed a lawsuit to block the release of records from the investigation into his death.

The late comedian was found dead in his hotel room on January 9 at the age of 65, this his family revealing earlier this month that his cause of death was head trauma.

As reported by E! News, court documents show his widow Kelly Rizzo and their three daughters - Aubrey, Lara and Jennifer Saget - are taking legal action against Orange County Sheriff John Mina and the District Nine Medical Examiner's Office to stop photographs or videos related to the investigation from being released.

It's said attorney's representing the family claim the family will "suffer irreparable harm in the form of extreme mental pain, anguish, and emotional distress" if records are released to the press or public.

Lawyer Brian Bieber told the outlet: "In order to protect the Saget family's privacy, today on their behalf, I filed for an injunction to prevent the disclosure of any photographs or videos of Mr. Saget made by the authorities during their investigation."

Although Bieber noted "facts of the investigation should be made public", he called for any materials collected during the investigation into the 'Full House' star's death to "remain private out of respect for the dignity of Mr. Saget and his family".

He added: "It's very simple—from a human and legal standpoint—the Saget family's privacy rights outweigh any public interest in disclosure of this sensitive information."

Saget's family released a statement on February 9 as they revealed he died after he "accidentally hit his head".

They said: "In the weeks since Bob's passing, we have been overwhelmed with the incredible outpouring of love from Bob's fans, which has been a great comfort to us and for which we are eternally grateful.

"Now that we have the final conclusions from the authorities' investigation, we felt it only proper that the fans hear those conclusions directly from us.

"Bob accidentally hit the back of his head on something, thought nothing of it and went to sleep. There were no signs of alcohol or drugs in his system."