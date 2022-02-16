Priscilla Presley's son, Navarone Garibaldi, has tied the knot.

The 34-year-old musician - whose father is Marco Antonio Garcia - married Elisa Achilli in Switzerland on Tuesday (15.02.22).

He gushed to People: "I never thought I would find a counterpart that is so understanding and supportive.

"She makes everything we do effortless, and I can't imagine life without her."

His new wife said: "Navarone is truly the most genuine, sweet and sensitive man I have ever known and I'm so lucky that after four years of long-distance, we can start our life together as husband and wife."

The pair said their "I Do's" within the grounds of the Schloss Hünigen hotel in front of friends and family.

Priscilla, 76, gushed that she "couldn't be happier" for her son and his other half.

She told the publication: "They've been together for four years and we all have been waiting patiently for this day."

Alongside wedding snaps, she wrote on Facebook: "Navarone and Elisa are MARRIED!!!

"The wedding was at the beautiful Schloss Hunigen Hotel in Switzerland.

"I couldn't be happier!"

The couple announced their engagement in December 2020.

Navarone wrote at the time: "SHE SAID YESSSS!!! MERRY CHRISTMAS!!"

The wedding comes just over a year after Priscilla and her family were left "devastated" by the death of her grandson Benjamin Keough.

The 27-year-old son of Lisa Marie Presley and Danny Keough took his own life in the form of a self-inflicted gunshot wound in July 2020.

Breaking her silence on the tragic loss, Priscilla - who had Lisa Marie with her late ex-husband and music legend Elvis Presley - said: "These are some of the darkest days of my family's life. The shock of losing Ben has been devastating. Trying to put all the pieces together of all the possible whys has penetrated my soul. Each day I wake up I pray it will get better."

Priscilla also paid tribute to various members of her family who were struggling with Ben's passing, including Navarone, Ben's uncle, his sister Riley Keough, and Lisa Marie's twin daughters Finley and Harper, whom she has with ex-husband Michael Lockwood.

The 'Dallas' star added: "Each day I wake up I pray it will get better. Then, I think of my daughter and the pain she is going through as she was a doting mother. Ben's father, Danny, who is completely lost, as Ben was his only son. Riley, so loving and so close to him; Harper and Finley, who absolutely adored Ben. Navarone, who struggles deeply with loss and death. Rest In Peace Ben, you were loved."